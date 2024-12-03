Davina McCall supports Fearne Cotton as she reveals surgery for benign tumours

TV presenter Fearne Cotton has said she will undergo an operation to remove two benign tumours from her jaw.

The podcast host announced the news in a video to her Instagram page on Tuesday, with former Big Brother host Davina McCall leaving a message of support, a month after she revealed she would be undergoing brain surgery after being diagnosed with a “very rare” tumour.

In the video, Cotton said: “I’ve got a benign tumour just in my jaw here, below my ear, another little tiny one above it.

“I’m very grateful they’re benign but they do need to come out because they’re on a nerve.

“So I’m gonna have that surgery, and then I’m gonna be resting to get better before Christmas.

“Not very good at resting, so wondering how that’s gonna go. But I’m feeling OK about it. I’m going into the operation feeling good and well.”

She also said her podcast, Happy Place, will “carry on as normal”.

“I’ll be doing all the regular stuff, I’ve banked a load of good episodes so that will still be rolling out, and I’ll see you soon.”

In the caption she explained she had “felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing”.

She added: “Turns out it’s a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland.

“It’s obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina told me about her tumour and then weeks later I was calling her having discovered mine.

“I’m not only lucky she’s a bloody good mate but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff.”

Davina McCall is recovering from surgery (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter McCall, 57, left a comment on Cotton’s post that said: “Sending you so much healing and love. Can’t wait to give you a huge gentle cuddle.”

Last month, McCall said she was recovering from her surgery which was to remove a colloid cyst – a type of rare fluid-filled benign tumour in the brain.

A benign tumour is a mass of cells that are non-cancerous, tend to stay in one place and can be safely removed during surgery.

Cotton began her career in the late 1990s presenting various children’s television shows for GMTV, CITV and CBBC.

In 2007, she became the first regular female presenter of the Radio 1 Chart Show, going on to present her own Radio 1 show, airing every weekday morning from 2009 to 2015.

She joined BBC Radio 2 in 2016.

In 2018, Cotton began presenting her podcast Happy Place focusing on wellbeing and mental health, which has included guests such as Dawn French, Hillary Clinton and Tom Daley.