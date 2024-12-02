Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrive fashionably late to London awards

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have arrived late to the 2024 Fashion Awards, in a trademark move.

The couple appeared at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where hip-hop star and fashion mogul Rocky was set to pick up the cultural innovator award, which celebrates a leader who has created “viral fashion moments which have had a profound impact on the fashion industry and wider culture” over the last year.

It comes after the US rapper brought his zeitgeisty style to the global stage at the Paris Fashion Week in June, debuting his AWGE runway collection American Sabotage where Rihanna, with whom he shares two children, was sat in the front row.

Rihanna (left) and ASAP Rocky attend the Fashion Awards, presented by the British Fashion Council, at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Ian West/PA)

Rihanna opted for an ice blue fur wrap dress with a matching head piece and black bodice, adding a pop of colour to the red carpet event on Monday – while Rocky dressed in a navy blue suit with a red leather tie.

The Umbrella singer paired the ensemble with sheer tights, satin heels, and black leather opera gloves.

The couple are often the final celebrities to walk the red carpet at events, including in 2021 when they arrived at the Met Gala after Vogue’s livestream of the carpet had finished.

Meanwhile in 2019, the pair posed on the red carpet at the London Fashion Awards, before news of their relationship was later confirmed.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attending the Fashion Awards 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London (Ian West/PA)

It comes a month before Rocky is set to go on trial in Los Angeles on charges that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator on the streets near a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

Rocky previously pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Monochrome designs dominated the 2024 Fashion Awards.

Ellie Goulding attends the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

Musician Ellie Goulding led stars sporting white in a Moncler puffer coat couture gown, while actress Simone Ashley debuted a new fringe alongside her cream strapless Prada look with a dramatic train.

Her fellow Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan also channelled Regency glamour in a strapless Gaurav Gupta ballgown with a black bodice and powder blue tiered draping on either side.

In her first outfit of three for the evening, Love Island presenter Maya Jama was dressed in a floral green Conner Ives embroidered gown as she returned to host the fashion event with musician Kojey Radical.

Rita Ora at the Fashion Awards (Ian West/PA)

A daring look came from pop star Rita Ora, who was wearing jewellery from her Primark collection, sporting a blonde mullet and dyed eyebrows.

Tennis superstar Venus Williams posed in a sleek Thom Browne black blazer and cut-off trousers, while fellow former tennis star Maria Sharapova opted for an all-white look.

Marisa Abela, who played Amy Winehouse in Back To Black, was also sporting black in a Mugler one-strap dress with a thigh split, alongside Rebel Wilson in a sparkling black gown, with US actor Glen Powell in a classic black tuxedo, and British musician Paloma Faith matching her black gown to her hair colour.

Meanwhile Big Brother host AJ Odudu broke up the monochrome in a two-piece red suit matching the carpet.