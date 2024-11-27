Ruben Amorim sings praises of ‘real star’ Roy Keane after Ed Sheeran incident

Ruben Amorim has laughed off pop star Ed Sheeran gate-crashing his Sky Sports interview at Ipswich as the Manchester United boss said that Roy Keane was the “real star”.

Shape Of You singer Sheeran, 33 – who owns a minority stake in his hometown club, watched the newly promoted side draw 1-1 with the Red Devils at Portman Road on Sunday.

After the game, he preceded to walk into shot and speak to analyst Jamie Redknapp who was interviewing newly appointed coach Amorim.

Asked if the incident showed how different life at United is to what he has dealt with before, Amorim said: “Yeah, here you are used to seeing that but in Portugal it is so different.

“I think you sometimes over complicate things. It was nothing.

“It was a simple question, or say hello to one of the commentators, so for me it was nothing.

“I just was thinking about the game, and I was with Roy Keane. Roy Keane is the real star in that panel. So, for me, it was really, really okay. It was nothing special.”

Sheeran apologised after the incident and wrote on his Instagram story: “Apologies if I offended Amorim yesterday, didn’t actually realise he was being interviewed at the time, was popping to say hi and bye to Jamie.”

“Obv feel a bit of a b****nd but life goes on. Great game though, congrats on all involved x”.