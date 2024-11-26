Lauren Laverne ‘thrilled’ to return to BBC’s The One Show after cancer diagnosis

Lauren Laverne has made her TV return on The One Show after getting the “all clear” following treatment for cancer.

The 46-year-old, who also hosts BBC Radio 6 Music’s breakfast show and Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, revealed her cancer diagnosis in August, saying at the time that it had been caught early and she “expected to make a full recovery”.

Returning to her regular presenting role on The One Show, co-host Alex Jones said during Tuesday’s episode: “I’m delighted to say that Lauren is back by my side. Miss Laverne we have missed you so much, you look brilliant.”

When asked how she is feeling, Laverne said: “I feel great, really really pleased to be back, obviously it’s lovely to be back on the iconic sofa instead of watching at home on mine.

“And largely I feel good because I had so many lovely messages from viewers, I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who has been in touch, especially people who have been through cancer treatment themselves.

“It’s been so encouraging and really touching the way that people have been sending me those messages.

“I am thrilled to be back and what a great first show,” as pop star Robbie Williams, director Michael Gracey and entertainer Donny Osmond joined the pair on the sofa.

Jones, 47, ended the show saying: “It’s lovely to have you back Lauren, I’ve missed you so much.”

It comes days after Laverne updated fans on Instagram, saying that “after taking some time off to get better I’ve had the all clear and will be back to work on your TV this Tuesday with the wonderful @bbctheoneshow team”.

Laverne will begin recording episodes of Desert Island Discs in November after being absent from the studios for around three months.

A BBC spokesperson previously said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lauren back to the studio this month for The One Show and Desert Island Discs, with new episodes airing on Radio 4 from December 1, and we look forward to welcoming Lauren back to BBC Radio 6 Music in the new year.”