Indie, R&B and folk musicians up for Brits Rising Star prize

R&B and soul artist Elmiene, indie duo Good Neighbours and folk and pop singer Myles Smith have been shortlisted for the 2025 Brits Rising Star award.

The prize has recognised future stars of British music, including Adele, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith and Sam Fender.

Since Fender in 2019, the last five awards have been won by female acts, with the 2025 shortlist featuring an all-male line-up.

The last time there was an all-male line-up was in 2015 with nominees James Bay, George The Poet and pop band Years & Years.

Luton-born Smith, who has garnered millions of views through his song Stargazing, was named the 2024 BBC Introducing artist of the year earlier this month.

Smith said: “Growing up in Luton, I started playing pubs and open mic nights when I was just 12 and music quickly became my way of understanding the world and connecting with others.

“This recognition feels like a reflection of that journey – the highs, the challenges and the incredible people who’ve supported me along the way.

“Thank you for seeing me, for listening and for believing in the music. It means the world.”

He will join Ed Sheeran on his upcoming tour next year, and Smith has more than 23.3 million monthly Spotify listens for his tracks, which include Wait For You, Solo, My Home and Whisper.

Essex’s Scott Verrill and South London’s Oli Fox of Good Neighbours, who have previously made the BBC’s Sound of 2025 longlist along with Smith, have seen their hit Home get 322 million streams on Spotify after being first emailed as a SoundCloud demo link to a few industry folk.

They have played the festivals All Points East, Latitude, Boardmasters, Reading and Leeds and their single Home also featured in the UK charts, peaking at number 26.

The band said: “The Brits have always been a huge dream for both of us growing up.

“We started Good Neighbours purely for the fun of it, so to be up for an actual Brit award at this stage in our career is the biggest honour. Thank you.”

Songwriter Elmiene, also known as Abdala Elamin, has graced the stages of Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park as well as having his own show at London venue Troxy, and released the EPs El-Mean and Marking My Time.

Hailing from Oxford, he has collaborated with rapper Stormzy among others, and featured on BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2024.

He said: “If I could put the feeling of being nominated into words, I would say it’s like being completely satisfied with a meal you bought and then finding out it comes with dessert and a drink. Didn’t know it could get any better.”

The Brit Awards 2025 will take place on Saturday, March 1 and be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from The O2 arena.