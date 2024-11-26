Great British Bake Off crowns its first Welsh winner

Paediatric nurse Georgie has become the first contestant from Wales to win The Great British Bake Off.

The 34-year-old from Carmarthenshire faced off against Christiaan, who works for a leading fashion brand, and retail assistant Dylan, in the final episode of the Channel 4 baking contest to take home the top prize.

On hearing her win, Georgie said: “This is mad! I have won it, I can’t believe it. This is just incredible. I can’t believe that I have won The Great British Bake Off.”

Georgie has won The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Judge Dame Prue Leith said: “Georgie did what she does best – classic British baking beautifully done – and won it, and quite right, too.”

Paul Hollywood added: “The Welsh wonder, Georgie, smashed it out of the park.”

Georgie later added: “I am the first Welsh winner on The Great British Bake Off!

“Oh my gosh being the first Welsh baker in the final was a massive achievement in itself.

“So to have won it is just the best feeling in the world.

“There were times in the series I thought I might be going home.

“The fact that I did it for Wales was amazing, and I had massive support throughout from Wales.

“I hope I have done them proud.

“When I heard I had won it felt so surreal and I couldn’t quite believe it.

“All my family were there watching me and it was a very emotional moment as Noel (Fielding) announced the win and handed me the trophy and flowers.

“My legs went to jelly and at the same time my daughter came to hug me, and of course it completely floored both of us, it was very funny and we were all laughing.

“So a lot of happy emotion was flying around.

“Overall, what I learned from the show was to really be myself, I don’t need to pretend or mask who I am any more. and to trust and believe in myself.”

The Channel 4 programme, presented by Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, has this year seen 12 bakers take on 30 challenges across 10 episodes.

The Great British Bake Off 2024 (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

In the final, the bakers were tasked with creating delicate scones for the signature while their last technical challenge saw them making an afternoon tea.

For the showstopper, the three finalists whipped up a hanging tiered celebration cake that would be suitable as a centrepiece for a summer garden party.

Georgie impressed the judges with an elderflower and lemon sponge with strawberry and champagne confit and a lemon curd and elderflower buttercream.

The baker, who lives in a Welsh farmhouse with her husband, three children, 10 chickens, two ducks, two dogs and a cat, said her trophy will get “centre stage in the kitchen so everyone can see it”.

Georgie will join presenters Jo Brand and Tom Allen and all the other bakers on spin-off show The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday November 28 at 8pm on Channel 4.