Bob Geldof says he will chat to Ed Sheeran after his criticism of charity single

Bob Geldof has said he will chat to Ed Sheeran following his criticism of the charity Band Aid single Do They Know It’s Christmas?.

To mark the song’s 40th anniversary, a remix has been created which blends the voices of artists who have featured on previous editions including Harry Styles, George Michael and Bono.

Shape Of You singer Sheeran, 33, said earlier in the month he was not asked for permission to re-use his vocals from when he sang on Band Aid 30 in 2014, and that he would have “respectfully” declined the request if asked.

Speaking on ITV show Lorraine on Tuesday, Band Aid co-founder Geldof, 73, responded to recent criticisms of the song, with some claiming the it perpetuates damaging stereotypes of people in Africa.

He said: “Sentiment changes, opinions change, theory changes over 40 years, and that’s correct. You can’t stay stuck.

“You’ve got to find different ways of combating these issues and different ways of talking about them and what we’re celebrating here, and none of these arguments will get any oxygen if Band Aid didn’t come out. That’s part of all this.

“So Ed says, ‘This is the way I feel now’. And I’ve put in the call – he’s a really lovely man, he’s an intelligent guy, he’s a major artist and we’ll have a chat and we’ll either agree or disagree but we’ll talk about it.

“But the debate must be made, and it means that we can argue our point of view even more strongly. So that’s where I’m at with this.”

In an Instagram story, Sheeran wrote: “My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals.

Ed Sheeran referenced a post by Ghanaian-English singer and rapper Fuse ODG (Aaron Chown/PA)

“A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by @fuseodg. This is just my personal stance, I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one. Love to all x.”

Sheeran referenced a post by Ghanaian-English singer and rapper Fuse ODG, who worked with him on the track Boa Me.

Fuse ODG said that a decade earlier he “refused” to be part of the 30th Band Aid song as he feels that while the charity helps get “sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism, and investment”.

He added: “By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement.

“My mission has been to reclaim the narrative, empowering Africans to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism.

“Today, the diaspora drives the largest flow of funds back into the continent, not Band Aid or foreign aid proving that Africa’s solutions and progress lies in its own hands.”

The original Band Aid single released in 1984 featured artists led by Boomtown Rats frontman Geldof and Ultravox’s Midge Ure to help charities working with starving children in Ethiopia.