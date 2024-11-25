I’m A Celeb: Richard Coles speaks about whether being gay priest is ‘difficult’

The Rev Richard Coles has spoken about whether he found it “difficult” to be a gay priest in the Anglican Church on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and said he has never felt anxiety about what God might think.

Coles, 62, who is known for presenting radio programmes, writing crime novels and appearing as a guest on TV panel shows, retired from clerical duties in 2022.

During Monday’s episode of ITV’s jungle-themed reality show, TikTok star GK Barry, real name Grace Keeling, asked Coles whether he found it “quite difficult being gay and doing that job?”

Coles replied: “No, not at all.”

He added: “I’ve never found it personally difficult at all. I’ve never given it a moment’s twinge of anxiety over whether God thought it was alright or not. That was fine.

“But whether other people thought it was alright or not, well I’m happy to have that argument…”

Coles added of his sexuality: “Also, I was not the first. Sometimes I look at documents from the early church, or the church of the Middle Ages and I just think – so gay.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Keeling reflected on their developing friendship and said: “I came into this jungle maybe not knowing who I would gel with or who I would be close with in here, and never in a million years if you told me that I would be getting on best with a reverend would I have believed you.

“But, he is honestly… I think he might be my favourite person in here.”

Keeling told Coles she used to be religious, and spoke about going to a religious camp when she was younger, where there were men telling her not to have sex before she was married.

The topic of conversation moved along to Keeling asking Coles if he could name the most interesting person he thinks he has met, with Coles replying: “I think I’m looking at her.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Spin-off show I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked airs live on ITV2 every night after the ITV1 show.