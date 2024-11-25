Davina McCall says she is ‘on the mend’ and ‘really lucky’ in thank you post

TV presenter Davina McCall says she is “on the mend” and feeling “really lucky”, after surgery for a benign brain tumour.

The former Big Brother presenter, 57, also known for The Masked Singer and My Mum, Your Dad, found out about her colloid cyst after she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.

She spent time in intensive care after the procedure to remove the mass, and her partner Michael Douglas has been keeping her followers updated on her condition.

Appearing emotional, she said: “It’s been mad, and it’s just really nice to be back home, I’m on the other side.

“My short-term memory is a bit remiss, but that is something that I can work on, so I’m really happy about that.

“I’m writing down everything that I’m doing to keep myself feeling safe, and I’m being brilliantly looked after by Michael and my mum. I’d quickly like to say, big up the step-mums, I don’t really say thank you to Gaby enough, she’s been an amazing rock my whole life.

“I was talking yesterday to somebody, I said, I’ve got a massive dose of vitamin G, I think when something like this happens, I just feel so grateful.

“I’ve always been grateful, I’ve been really lucky in my life, but I feel unbelievably grateful right now.

“So thanks for everything, all of you. I’m on the mend and resting and sleeping loads, and I feel really good. I just feel very lucky.”

In a message accompanying the video, McCall said Douglas got the “best boyfriend ever award” and her mother got the “best mum ever award”.

She wrote: “I am feeling much better, had a great nights sleep in my own bed.

“(I) have a couple of sleeps during the day which keeps my brain clear, slowly slowly, huge gratitude and love for the world, and my life, and the beautiful people in it.”

She also thanked the Cleveland Clinic where she had been receiving treatment and her “amazing neurosurgeon”.

Many celebrity friends sent their best wishes after the post, including singer Olly Murs, Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and Craig David.

Singer David said: “You’re amazing Davina, and we all love you so much.”

Murs added: “Awww so happy you’re back home Davina, we all love ya.”

Douglas said last Monday that McCall had left intensive care.

According to the NHS, non-cancerous brain tumours are more common in people over the age of 50, and symptoms include headaches, blackouts, behavioural changes and loss of consciousness.

McCall has long advocated on women’s health issues, and presented documentaries on contraception and the menopause.

She has also raised money for Cancer Research UK by running the Race For Life, in honour of her sister Caroline Baday, who died from lung cancer in 2012 at the age of 50.