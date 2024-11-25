Adele says it is time to ‘move on’ after completing her Las Vegas residency

Adele has said she will miss her residency shows “terribly” but needs to “move on” after playing her 100th and final show in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The British singer-songwriter, 36, launched Weekends With Adele, located at The Colosseum theatre in Caesars Palace in November 2022.

In July, she announced she would be taking a “big break” from music after her run of of sell-out shows at the venue, which seats around 4,000 people.

In a social media post on Monday, she said: “Well what an adventure! Las Vegas you’ve been so good to me.

“This residency went on to mirror what 30 was about, lost and broken to healed and thriving!

“Seems so fitting in the end. The only thing left to do in this case is move on.”

The Easy On Me star made a return to the spotlight in 2021 when she released her fourth album, 30.

Adele said: “These 100 shows have been so easy to love.

“They were all completely different because I got to really be with every single person in the room every night.

“I’ve loved every single second of it and I am so proud of it! I will miss it terribly, and I will miss you all terribly too. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! See you next time.”

Videos posted online from her concert on Saturday show the singer getting tearful as she bid farewell to Vegas.

“It’s been wonderful and I will miss it terribly and I will miss you terribly,” she said.

“I don’t know when I next want to perform again.”

The singer, full name Adele Adkins, shared an emotional embrace with Celine Dion after she spotted the music artist in the audience during her Las Vegas show last month.

In August, Adele played shows in a purpose-built outdoor arena in Munich, with capacity for 80,000 people per night, and told fans on the last night that they would not be seeing her for a “long time”.