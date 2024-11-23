Pregnant Charlotte Crosby ‘rushed to hospital’ days after home robbery attempt

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby said she has been admitted to hospital but her baby is “all fine” after masked men attempted to rob her home this week.

Her fiance Jake Ankers announced on social media that a group of men carrying a machete entered their home on Thursday evening while they were in the house with their two-year-old daughter.

Crosby, who is nearly eight months pregnant, thanked those who have sent their support to the couple in an Instagram Story post on Saturday.

Charlotte Crosby (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The reality TV star, 34, wrote: “I’m typing this I’m laid in hospital. Baby is all fine, thank you for all the messages!”

She added: “This month has had misfortune after misfortune. I want to thank you all for your kind messages about the break-in the other night.

“Still something I’m really struggling to come to terms with.”

Ankers also posted a photo of Crosby lying in a hospital bed to his Instagram Story, saying she had been “rushed in to hospital” as the TV star had been experiencing “serious pains in her stomach”.

The businessman thanked their followers for reaching out and their local community for being “fantastic” since the burglary attempt.

Ankers, who appeared with the reality star on BBC Three reality show Charlotte In Sunderland, previously said the thieves “tried to rob my house with my two-year-old and my partner who is nearly eight months pregnant, armed with a machete”.

He said one of the four men “had a red balaclava on” and was carrying the weapon at the top of the stairs.

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers (Doug Peters/Alamy/PA)

Durham Constabulary were alerted at 7pm on Thursday to reports of an aggravated burglary in Houghton-le-Spring, a town in the Sunderland area.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers attended the area however the suspects left the scene before their arrival.

“Nobody was injured in the incident and no items are believed to have been taken.”

She added that an investigation is under way and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Crosby is best known for appearing in the MTV reality series Geordie Shore and winning the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

She and Ankers got engaged in October 2023 after she gave birth to their first child in 2022.