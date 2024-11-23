Maura Higgins and Richard Coles chew on creepy crawlies in I’m A Celebrity trial

Maura Higgins and the Reverend Richard Coles have chewed down on a host of animal body parts and creepy crawlies as they took on the infamous I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eating trial.

The Love Island star, 33, and the writer and broadcaster, 62, successfully ate 12 themed dishes which included pig’s eyeballs, cockroaches and goat’s testicle.

The pair, who have been living in a secret luxurious camp since entering the ITV competition earlier this week, were competing to win a junk food buffet for the other contestants.

Determined to each win six portions for camp, they dived into their “Teddy Bears’ picnic” which started with a “porked eye”, which was two pig eyeballs, for Higgins, whilst Coles tucked into a “crawl-dorf salad”, which saw him eat five cockroaches and five crickets.

Before tucking in, Coles – a Church of England priest – crossed himself and jokingly said: “For what we’re about to receive…”

Irish personality Higgins completed her first bite with some encouragement from her fellow campmates, before taking on a drink of blended beachworms, scorpions on a chocolate eclair and goat’s testicle.

Host Ant McPartlin said her “no messing about” approach was “very impressive”.

Coles then took on blended fermented herring, which McPartlin said was the “worst thing” he has ever smelt on the show.

Despite gagging from the food, Coles continued and also ate a pig’s snout and crocodile anus.

To complete the task, they both had to eat a grub, a cow’s teat, bull’s penis and snails as well as bits of vomit fruit, sheep’s brain and part of a giant mealworm.

The pair were successful, winning all the portions up for grabs which helped redeem them after they deceived the fellow campmates by pretending they were in an awful camp.

Coleen Rooney, who was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” when she accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking her private information to the press, was suspicious of the pair’s claims and had worked out they were lying.

Afterwards, she said: “I am glad to confirm my suspicions were right, they’ve been living in luxury.

“But that eating challenge was tough. I think they’ve redeemed themselves.”

It was revealed at the end of the episode that Rooney and Dean McCullough would be taking on the next Bushtucker Trial together.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.