Rod Stewart will end ‘large-scale world tours’ aged 80

Sir Rod Stewart has announced he is to end “large-scale world tours” next year, but brushed off retirement plans.

The British star, who will celebrate his 80th birthday in January, confirmed his 2025 European and North American tour dates will be his last major projects.

The singer-songwriter confirmed he is looking to perform at more intimate venues for his next tour slated for 2026, following the release of album Swing Fever with Jools Holland earlier this year.

“This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire,” Sir Rod wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“I love what I do, and I do what I love.

“I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79.

“I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy.

“But then again, I may not…”

Sir Rod signed off the statement with “The ambiguous Sir Rod Stewart”.

The London-born star will also headline a new residency in Las Vegas from March until June at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

His European tour will end on May 13 at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, while his final North American tour date is scheduled for August 15 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St Louis, Missouri.

Sir Rod is a member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

His hits include Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, You’re In My Heart, Hot Legs and Maggie May.