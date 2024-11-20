Maura Higgins: I’m scared of everything but I’m A Celeb is ‘pinch-me moment’

Love Island star Maura Higgins said despite being “scared of absolutely everything”, joining this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! line-up is a “real pinch-me moment”.

The Irish personality was teased as a late arrival to the Australian jungle, alongside Reverend Richard Coles, at the end of Wednesday’s episode.

“This is the only TV show I have ever wanted to do and it’s a real pinch-me moment,” Higgins said.

“I am ready to step outside my comfort zone. I hope I do make myself proud and I am both excited but also very nervous, because I am scared of absolutely everything.”

Higgins admitted she is “absolutely petrified” of taking part in an eating challenge and had “never slept outside before”, but was looking forward to being without fake tan and having a phone detox.

“I am going to be brave,” she said. “I want to go in and see how I get on.

“It was the same with Love Island and I am looking forward to it all.”

Higgins first found fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, when she was paired up with dancer Curtis Pritchard.

The 33-year-old, who has since been romantically linked to Love Island star Chris Taylor and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice, admitted falling in love under the stars is not on her agenda.

Maura Higgins will enter the jungle (Ian West/PA)

“I am single at the moment, but honestly no-one is going to fancy me in the jungle. Trust me,” she said.

“I can be an emotional person. This might shock a lot of people. But if I am comfortable with someone, that’s when my vulnerabilities come out.

“You are lacking in caffeine, sugar and it’s completely out of your comfort zone. You will probably get emotional at times and so it will be nice to have someone in camp to offload to.”

Higgins added that her family were “very excited” by her ITV appearance and told her “to come back with a crown”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.