Scott Mills feels ‘lovebombed’ after BBC Radio 2 shake-up

Radio presenter Scott Mills said he has been “lovebombed” with kind messages after it was announced he will be the new voice of the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

The 51-year-old presenter is set to take over from Zoe Ball in early January, following in the footsteps of former hosts including Sir Terry Wogan and Chris Evans.

Mills, who currently hosts Radio 2’s weekday afternoon programme, said he has been inundated with messages since Ball announced he would be her replacement as she stepped down to “focus on family”.

“Today has been another mad day of which I feel there have been many in 2024,” Mills wrote on Instagram.

“I am truly honoured to be taking over the biggest breakfast show in the UK from my forever friend @zoetheball.

“I honestly feel that I’ve been lovebombed since the announcement.”

Among those sending congratulations was his former BBC Radio 1 co-host Chris Stark, who joined the Scott Mills show in 2012, who commented: “Go on lad.”

The pair became popular thanks to humorous segments including Innuendo Bingo, before Mills moved to BBC Radio 2 in 2022 after 24 years at Radio 1, taking over the weekday 2pm to 4pm slot from veteran presenter Steve Wright, who died earlier this year.

Chris Stark with Scott Mills (Ian West/PA)

“A huge thank you to all my colleagues past and present who have sent love, and for all of your kind messages on here,” Mills wrote.

“I’ve worked hard my whole career to get to this point, so I am allowing a moment to soak it all up and be proud of myself.

“This isn’t like me and I don’t do it often.”

Mills reminded his 441,000 followers that “social media isn’t real life”, adding: “People will always write things that aren’t kind.

“Don’t take any of it too seriously. Instagram is just another version of watching telly. That is all it is.”