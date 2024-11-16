JLS star Oritse Williams ‘grateful’ after birth of son

JLS star Oritse Williams has said his wife has given birth to their first child, after suffering two miscarriages.

Williams and Kazz Kumar tied the knot in 2022, and considered fertility treatment before Kumar became pregnant for a third time.

He told OK! Magazine, in an article released on Saturday, that he is in “complete awe of my baby boy”, named Shiva Zion, who was born in October.

Williams said: “He is such a blessing.

“Our journey has been hard and we are grateful for the support and love we received when we opened up about our previous losses.

“We had no idea that it was common and that many of our friends went through it, too.

“I had a lot of men reach out to me, thanking me for being open about my mental health struggles when it came to baby loss – it affects us, too. I don’t think partners are acknowledged when it comes to this topic.”

Williams, 37, found fame with Marvin Humes, JB Gill and Aston Merrygold on The X Factor in JLS, and according to the magazine has another child from a previous relationship.

Kumar said she had being told to have a C-section because she developed gestational diabetes, high blood sugar that can develop with pregnancy.

“I started having contractions around 2am and when we got to the hospital, things happened pretty quickly,” she said.

“Thankfully, Oritse was by my side.”