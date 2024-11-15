Vogue Williams announced as latest celebrity for Strictly Christmas special

TV presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams has been announced as the third celebrity taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Williams, 39, who is married to former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, will be partnered with professional dancer Carlos Gu on the one-off edition of the BBC dancing show, of which she says she is “excited” to be a part.

Six celebrities will perform festive routines to be crowned Strictly Christmas Champion 2024. Drag artist Tayce and comedian Josh Widdecombe have already been announced.

Vogue Williams said she was excited to join the show (Ian West/PA)

Williams said: “I’m so excited to join the Strictly family.

“Carlos would have more of a chance of winning a Nobel Prize than turning me into a good dancer but I am determined to try my very best.

“I’m loving it so far, bring on the ballroom floor.”

The remaining three celebrities will be announced on Strictly: It Takes Two, where Williams was revealed on Friday.

Irish-born Williams has presented a number of documentaries for Irish network RTE, including Wild Girls, On The Edge and The Afterlife, and hosts the podcasts My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue And Spencer and Never Live It Down.

In 2012, she was a contestant on Dancing With The Stars Australia, with professional dancer Christopher Page. They were the third couple to be eliminated.

She often appears in fashion and red carpet sequences on ITV’s Lorraine, and has also presented radio shows on Heart Radio and the BBC.

Williams became engaged to Matthews in January 2018, after divorcing Westlife singer Brian McFadden in 2017. They married in June 2018 and have three children, Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

She follows RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist Tayce, who will become the show’s first drag artist, although actor Layton Williams performed in drag as Betty Rizzo from the musical Grease with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin in 2023.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.