Michael Ball and Alfie Boe land fourth number one album together

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have secured their fourth number one album with Together At Home, their sixth collaborative collection.

They previously reached the top spot as a pair in 2016 with Together, in 2017 with Together Again and 2020 with their festive Together At Christmas collaboration, while their 2019 release Back Together peaked at number two.

Musical theatre star Ball also holds two solo number one titles for his 1992 self-titled debut and 2019’s Coming Home to You.

Michael Ball celebrates official number one record Together At Home (Official Charts/PA)

Speaking to Official Charts on their achievement, Ball said: “I can’t believe it, our fourth number one album. Alfie Boe, I bloody love you!

“I want to say thank you to everyone who’s worked so hard to make this happen. Most importantly, I want to thank all the fans who’ve gone out and bought it, and have loved it. That’s why we do what we do – we do it for you.

“This is an extraordinary bit of icing on the cake – I couldn’t be happier. It’s incredibly special.”

Boe said he was “thrilled” with landing the top spot, adding: “Thank you to everybody that’s got us here, I couldn’t wish for better.

“I’m going to celebrate with fish and chips after this, I’m pushing the boat out.”

Alfie Boe celebrates official number one record Together At Home (Official Charts/PA)

Elsewhere in the chart, US pop star Sabrina Carpenter holds at number two with Short n’Sweet while The Cure’s new release, The Songs Of A Lost World, drops down two places to third.

Lancaster rockers Massive Wagons come in at number four with their seventh studio album Earth to Grace and pop sensation Chappell Roan climbs one place to fifth with The Rise and Fall Of A Midwest Princess.

In the singles chart, US star Gracie Abrams, who has been supporting Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour in the US, has held on to the number one spot with That’s So True.

The break-up track continues to compete with Sailor Song by US singer Gigi Perez over the last week, which comes in second.

The collaboration by Bruno Mars and Blackpink’s Rose, titled Apt, holds on to the third spot, Roan claims fourth with Hot To Go and Teddy Swims climbs to fifth with The Door.