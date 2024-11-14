‘Sorrow and joy’ as BBC soap Doctors says goodbye after more than two decades

The cast of Doctors have expressed “sorrow and joy” as the final episode of the BBC soap airs, bringing the show to a close after more than two decades.

Last year, the BBC revealed that the long-running series, which began in 2000 would be coming to an end in 2024.

The show is about the doctors and staff at a busy Midlands GP practice, and has featured famous names including Emilia Clarke, Alison Hammond, Ruthie Henshall, Joe Pasquale, Eddie Redmayne and Sheridan Smith.

Doctors cast member Dex Lee on set (BBC Studios/PA)

Its final episode, titled One Day Like This, sees GPs Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) threatening to resign over the machinations of doctor Graham Elton (Alex Avery) as nurse Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) deals with a woman going into labour who has been tied up.

Graham’s plans are foiled by the work of the team including Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), and he leaves calling them “all pathetic”.

Zara then reveals that she “needs Graham’s investment” to keep the practice going, and the staff sign on to partner so they can keep the health centre running, bringing the series to a close for the 276th episode with a happy ending.

It ends with a montage of the cast in the surgery as the video pans out above The Mill Heath Health Centre, and the final credits include the message “So long, and here’s to your health”.

Lee wrote on Instagram saying that he “woke up today with a mix of sorrow and joy” on the day of the last episode airing on Thursday.

“It’s been a privilege to work alongside so many talented people and be part of a show that has shaped the TV industry in so many ways,” he added.

“Doctors will be deeply missed, and I’m proud to have been part of something so special.”

His co-star Kiruna Stamell, who plays receptionist Kirsty Millar and has dwarfism, wrote that the show “featured challenging storylines, raised important issues, challenged stereotypes and welcomed disability and diversity”.

She also said: “So sad to see it ending. Working on the show was fun, engaging, challenging and a brilliant experience.”

On X, the soap’s account posted, saying: “After over two decades, Doctors won’t be taking any more appointments!

“To our incredible fans, thank you for joining us through thousands of stories, twists, and heartfelt moments. Your loyalty and love have made every step of this journey worthwhile. Thank you for watching.”

On Instagram, Sarah Moyle, who played the eccentric receptionist Valerie Pitman for around 10 years, wrote: “Farewell @doctorsbbc. What a time we had!!!!”

The BBC blamed the “tough choices” it faces after the licence fee was frozen, as well as “super-inflation in drama production” hiking up the cost of making dramas, for the long-running series being axed.

It also said its studio site needs “further investment”.

Doctors was filmed at the Pebble Mill Studios until 2004, before relocating to BBC Drama Village, also in Birmingham.

It has been nominated for five Baftas in its history, as well as a raft of British Soap Awards.

The penultimate episode on Wednesday featured late actor Timothy West, the husband of Fawlty Towers star Prunella Scales.

West died “peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening” aged 90 surrounded by his family and friends, his loved ones said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the BBC is also airing a special Doctors, A Celebration episode, which looks back on 24 years of the programme, and had the cast take part in a Bargain Hunt episode.