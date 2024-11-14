Myles Smith wins BBC Introducing award ‘on path to stardom’

Pop and folk singer Myles Smith has been announced as the winner of the 2024 BBC Introducing artist of the year award.

The prize is given to “an artist who has with the support of BBC Introducing”, a platform aimed at undiscovered musicians, “made a significant impact that year and is on the path to stardom”.

Previous winners include Olivia Dean, Arlo Parks, Tom Grennan, Nia Archives, Declan McKenna, and Self Esteem.

Luton-born Smith, 26, is known for the track Stargazing, which reached number four in the UK charts and has had more than 16 million views on YouTube.

This year, he reached one billion streams worldwide, BBC Introducing said, and according to Spotify he has more than 23.3 million monthly listens for his tracks, which include Wait For You, Solo, My Home and Whisper.

Smith said: “That’s made my entire year, that’s incredible. I literally cannot believe I’m BBC Introducing artist of the year.

“It means so much to me to be awarded this award. All of the hard work and all of the sacrifices feel so worth it.

“BBC Introducing to me is more than just this small family. It’s a real culture.

“It’s a real thing that moves people’s lives and changes people’s lives in so many different ways, and going from the uploader to this award and now touring the world shows its impact.”

Head of BBC Introducing Kelly Betts said: “It’s been an amazing year for Myles, but not everyone may realise how hard he has been working to get here. He has been creating and uploading beautiful songs since 2017, uploading 25 tracks in total with every single one being played on BBC Introducing.

“We have crowned Myles with the artist of the year title, but it’s more of a celebration of his hard work which got him here.

“It’s been a joy to watch Myles develop and is an absolute pleasure to call him the BBC Introducing artist of the year 2024.

“We are all buzzing to see where he goes from here, and wherever that might be, Introducing will be right there with him.”

Myles was presented with the gong by Dean Jackson from BBC Introducing in East Midlands and Kerrie Cosh from BBC Introducing Three Counties & Northants stations.

He added: “Those times that you feel down, you guys really have dragged me up and given me the confidence to push on.

“I’m sure there’s going to be so many more artists coming through Nottingham and Luton and around the country, supported by you guys who will go on to do great things.”

His first chart appearance was with the 2024 single Solo, which peaked at number 69, and his track Wait For You made it to number 53.

Smith’s debut EP, You Promised A Lifetime, reached number 30 on the UK downloads album charts, according to the Official Charts Company.

His follow-up A Minute was released earlier this month.

Next year, Smith will have his own UK and European tour as well as joining Ed Sheeran on his upcoming tour.