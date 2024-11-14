First batch of Glastonbury 2025 tickets ‘sold out’

The first group of tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 sold out in 30 minutes, organisers have confirmed.

Festival-goers had to navigate a new booking process when the sale for coach travel tickets opened at 6pm on Thursday.

Fans were “randomly assigned a place in a queue” rather than having to refresh the holding page when the tickets went live.

A statement from the official festival X account announced at 6.32pm that tickets had “sold out”, alongside a note on its website.

“The Glastonbury 2025 tickets + coach travel which were on sale this evening have now all been sold,” it said.

“Our thanks to everyone who bought one.

“Standard tickets are on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday morning – and @nationalexpress will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from across the UK.”

See Tickets later said that “confirmation emails are going out now to everyone who got @Glastonbury coach tickets this evening” in a post on X.

The sale of standard tickets will take place on Sunday November 17 at 9am.

It comes a week after the world-famous festival announced it had changed the way fans would join its booking process.

The change came after a spotlight was shone on various issues within online ticket selling including the use of dynamic pricing and tickets being resold by touts.

The subject made headlines after the release of Oasis tickets in September prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of prices surging in line with demand.

In a bid to prevent touting, Glastonbury customers have to register in advance to buy tickets for the event, which will take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 25 to 29 next year.

SZA performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 cost £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee, which is a £18.50 rise from the 2024 price of £355 plus a £5 booking fee.

Last year, coach tickets sold out within 25 minutes while standard tickets were all bought within an hour.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis has previously said 2026 will be a fallow year for Glastonbury, to allow the land to rest and recover, but she is already in talks with acts to headline in 2025.

The 2024 festival was the first year the event has featured two female headliners on the Pyramid Stage, Dua Lipa on Friday and SZA on Sunday.

On the Saturday, Coldplay made history as the first act to headline the festival five times.