I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 contestants: Full line-up revealed

From pop stars and DJs to former boxers and soap actors, the full line-up for the 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been revealed.

Here’s a look at the contestants who will be entering the jungle for the ITV reality show when it returns to screens on Sunday at 9pm.

– Tulisa Contostavlos

Tulisa Contostavlos will join the 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity… (ITV/PA)

Tulisa Contostavlos made her name in the pop group N-Dubz, which formed in 2000 as the Lickle Rinsers Crew, scoring four UK top 10 singles and four UK top 10 albums.

In her solo career she had a number one with Young in May 2012.

She also served as a judge on ITV singing show The X Factor between 2011 and 2012. During her first season she mentored Little Mix, who went on to win the competition.

She also starred in horror film Demons Never Die and comedy film Big Fat Gypsy Gangster, both in 2011.

Speaking about entering the jungle, the 36-year-old said: “My number one mission is to be my true authentic self.

“If me being my authentic self connects with people in a mass way, then it must mean I’m doing something right in life.

“But I am not going to go looking for it. This isn’t a career move for me either. I will always go back to N-Dubz and this is a one-off experience.”

– Oti Mabuse

Dancer and former Strictly star Oti Mabuse (ITV/PA)

Oti Mabuse is best known for her time as a professional dancer on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing between 2015 and 2021, which she won twice, in 2019 and 2020, with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and comedian Bill Bailey.

She is the sister of Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse and has also written a number of books themed around dancing.

The 34-year-old said: “I have been a fan of I’m A Celebrity for so long, outside of Strictly and Dancing On Ice, it’s the show I watch religiously and I can remember last year thinking ‘OK, this feels right, I am definitely up for it now, I am up for the challenge’.

“Now I have had my baby daughter, I want to get back to the adventurous and fun Oti. I feel ready for a change and doing something completely different. I will have no make-up, concealer, lashes – it’s going to be nice to be laid back.”

– Alan Halsall

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall (ITV/PA)

Best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street, Alan Halsall has starred in the soap since 1998, and has also appeared in series including Children’s Ward, Heartbeat, Hetty Wainthropp Investigates and Queer As Folk.

The 42-year-old said: “I am looking forward to meeting different people in camp. This is something I have always shied away from in the past.

“You are never going to get me on the ice, dancing isn’t my thing and this will be much harder than filming a scene in Corrie.”

– Jane Moore

Columnist Jane Moore is also a presenter on ITV’s Loose Women (ITV/PA)

Jane Moore, 62, is best known for her role as a panellist and presenter of ITV’s Loose Women, which she first worked on between 1999 and 2002, before returning in 2013.

She is also a columnist for The Sun and has previously presented the six-part BBC Two series Wonderstuff.

Moore said: “I am really excited. I’m apprehensive about being away from home, being isolated and away from my phone and laptop – but actually, this is also the very thing I am looking forward to.

“I have never done a reality show before and I’ve always said when we talk about these things on Loose Women that this programme would be the one. I like an adventure and it appeals to me.”

– Dean McCullough

Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough (ITV/PA)

Dean McCullough is the presenter of BBC Radio 1’s Pop Anthems and Early Breakfast shows, and began his career as a volunteer at Wandsworth Radio, later presenting in the afternoon with Emma Goswell on LGBT+ radio station Gaydio.

The 32-year-old said: “I am terrified of everything and the more I think about being put in the ground with 50 snakes or getting those greenfly things that bite poured over me – well, there’s just no point thinking about it, as otherwise I won’t get on the plane.”

– Melvin Odoom

Radio presenter Melvin Odoom appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 (ITV/PA)

A BBC Radio 1 presenter alongside Rickie Haywood-Williams and Charlie Hedges, Melvin Odoom played various characters on CBBC series Dick And Dom In Da Bungalow between 2002 and 2006.

He also appeared in the 2016 edition of Strictly Come Dancing, where he was partnered with Janette Manrara, when he was the first contestant to be eliminated.

Speaking about I’m A Celebrity…, the 44-year-old said: “Ant and Dec will be there, I will get to meet some really cool and talented people and so I am trying to appreciate all of those positive aspects rather than think about lying in a coffin with creepy crawlies on my face, as I know that will freak me out.

“I am scared of everything.”

– Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney said it has taken ‘many years’ for her to do such a show (ITV/PA)

Coleen Rooney is the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney. Her high-profile Wagatha Christie libel case against Rebecca Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, saw her make headlines.

In 2019, Rooney accused Vardy of leaking her private information to the press in a viral post on social media at the heart of the dispute.

It came two years after Vardy appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, becoming the third campmate to be eliminated.

Rooney has also presented her own fitness DVD and released her autobiography Welcome To My World in 2007.

Speaking about the show, Rooney, 38, said: “It has taken many, many years but I’m finally doing it. And I have always said if I was going to do one – then it would be this show.”

– Barry McGuigan

Barry McGuigan won the boxing world featherweight title in 1985 (ITV/PA)

Barry McGuigan is a former boxer who won the world featherweight title with a famous victory over title holder Eusebio Pedroza in London in 1985.

Born in Clones, County Monaghan, McGuigan was credited with uniting both Catholic and Protestant fans in support at the height of the Troubles.

McGuigan, who was also voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1985, later became a successful boxing trainer and pundit.

The 63-year-old said of the show: “It can be physically arduous, but it’s the psychological part of it that I want to conquer before I get too old.

“I’m 63 now. I’d like to think I’m a young 63, but that doesn’t mean it’ll make any of these challenges easy. I’d rather do it when I’m 63 than 73, put it that way.”

– GK Barry

GK Barry first found fame as a social media influencer (ITV/PA)

GK Barry, real name Grace Keeling, first found fame as a social media influencer on TikTok, posting videos during the Covid-19 pandemic, before going on to host her own podcast Saving Grace.

The 25-year-old said: “I haven’t slept in a month. I am scared of the trials and I am genuinely scared of everything.

“The eating trial to me is the worst thing you can do to a human being.

“You also don’t know who you are going to click with either but hopefully after the first week, I will settle in nicely.”

– Danny Jones

McFly star Danny Jones (ITV/PA)

McFly star Danny Jones has achieved seven UK number one singles and two UK number one albums with the pop rock band formed in 2003.

His bandmate Dougie Poynter was king of the jungle in 2011.

Jones also appeared as a contestant on The Masked Singer in 2024, winning the show dressed as Piranha, and was a coach on last season’s The Voice on ITV alongside bandmate Tom Fletcher.

Speaking about the show, he said: “I felt very privileged to be asked to do it. This is an amazing opportunity.

“I had time in the diary, which was insane. I’ll never get the opportunity again.

“I’ve always learned so much more from pushing myself out of my comfort zone.

“For me it’s learning about myself as well, and showing my little boy that it’s OK to be scared – it’s do it and conquer it.”