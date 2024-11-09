Strictly’s Chris McCausland performs dance with blackout imitating blindness

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Chris McCausland has been praised for performing a dance featuring a “poignant” blackout moment, imitating his own experience with blindness.

Comedian McCausland, 47, and his dance partner Dianne Buswell closed out Saturday’s live show with their couple’s choice to Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) by John Lennon.

The performance received rapturous applause from the audience and a score of 33 from the judges.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “That poignant blackout moment was absolutely spectacular.”

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Elsewhere, head judge Shirley Ballas told McCausland: “You don’t miss a beat. You have no fear. You come out every week with your heart on your sleeve, and you give us 100%.”

At the beginning of the show TV presenter Claudia Winkleman said everyone at Strictly was sending Amy Dowden “so much love” after it was announced on Monday that she had pulled out of the rest of the competition due to an injury.

“We cannot wait to see you back on this dance floor very, very soon,” she said to a round of applause.

Opening the show this weekend was Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec, who quickstepped to Fantasy by Mariah Carey.

The pair “offered everything we needed to see in a quick step”, according to Ballas, and they were awarded 37 points from the judges.

After their dance the terms and conditions were read out by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage who appeared from behind a gold-fringed curtain.

Elsewhere, judge Motsi Mabuse told singer Shayne Ward that his rumba with Nanxy Xu to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper “was not one of your best dances”.

Ballas had a more positive outlook and said the two were beginning to develop a chemistry.

The pair were given 30 points.

Miranda star Sarah Hadland impressed the Strictly judges with a number of “spectacular” lifts when the actress and her professional partner Vito Coppola danced an American Smooth to Proud by Heather Small.

They were awarded 33 points by the judges, who appeared to have mixed opinions with Revel Horwood criticising Hadland’s hand positions and Ballas asking her to focus on “neater, smaller details”.

In spite of this, the judges also had some positives with Revel Horwood saying: “The cartwheel, darling, into that lift was spectacular.”

Last weekend former Olympic hockey player Sam Quek and professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin were eliminated from the show.

Whoever is voted out during this Sunday’s results programme will miss out on going to Blackpool next week.