Janey Godley funeral plans announced

The funeral of Scottish comedian Janey Godley will take place on November 30 as part of a two-day “final tour” of the cities she loved, her daughter has said.

Godley died on November 2 aged 63 after receiving palliative treatment for terminal cancer.

In a post on social media her daughter Ashley Storrie said the hearse will travel through Edinburgh, her “beloved festival home”, on Friday November 29 before travelling “home to Glasgow”.

The funeral will take place at St Mary’s Cathedral in the West End on Saturday November 30.

Godley, who found viral fame with her dubbed parodies of then Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic, revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021.

In the social media post her daughter said: “Here’s the details of Janey’s final tour, thank you for all the love and kindness in this past week.

“For the past few years of Ma’s life, it was important to her that she shared her journey with everyone, to offer support for others on the same path and to highlight the symptoms of Ovarian Cancer – all of course in her very singular Janey style, with laughter and candour.

“So many of you who have travelled with us on this journey wish to bid her a final farewell, so here’s the details of my mum’s final tour, in the two cities she loved with all her heart.”

The hearse will travel along the Royal Mile and Lawnmarket in Edinburgh with a “pause for reflection” at St Giles’ Cathedral before travelling along Cockburn Street, Market Street and on to Glasgow.

After the funeral on Saturday there will be a private service at the crematorium.

Ms Storrie said her mother asked that instead of traditional funeral attire, those who wish to do so should wear bright colours to celebrate her life.

Janey Godley died in a hospice ‘surrounded by her loved ones’ (Chris Davis Management/PA)

She also asked that no flowers be sent but that people are invited to contribute to the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice or any charity of their choice.

Ms Storrie concluded: “Thanks again everyone for all the love and support,” adding it “does help so much”.

Despite her diagnosis in 2021, Godley returned to touring.

The comedian was given the all-clear in 2022 but later that year announced another scan had shown signs of the disease in her abdomen.

However, she said she would continue touring with her Not Dead Yet gigs.

In 2023 she won the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

In September this year, she cancelled her autumn tour after her stage four ovarian cancer, which had been kept at bay through NHS treatment over the last few years, returned with what she said were added complications.

She died peacefully in the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow, surrounded by her loved ones, on November 2, her management company said last weekend.