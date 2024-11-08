The Cure land first number one album in 32 years with Songs Of A Lost World

The Cure have landed their first number one album in 32 years with their highly-anticipated 14th record Songs Of A Lost World.

The English rock band – which currently consists of Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Roger O’Donnell, Perry Bamonte, Jason Cooper and Reeves Gabrels – last topped the UK album albums chart with their 1992 record Wish.

Released last Friday, 16 years after their last album, Songs Of A Lost World has outsold the rest of the top five combined to top the chart, according to the Official Charts Company.

Following the achievement, Smith told Official Charts: “It is enormously uplifting, genuinely heart-warming to experience such a wonderful reaction to the release of the new Cure album.

“To everyone who has bought it, listened to it, loved it, believed in us over the years – thank you.”

The record also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and the Official Record Store Chart as it proves to be the most popular album in independent UK record shops in the last week.

The release has sparked interest in the The Cure’s back catalogue, with their 2001 Greatest Hits album soaring up the charts to number 30.

Formed in 1978, The Cure has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, headlined Glastonbury Festival four times and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Robert Smith of The Cure performing on stage as part of the MTV Icon of 2004 tribute to the band (Yui Mok/PA)

Elsewhere, Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth album Short n’ Sweet has climbed one spot to number two, while the eighth release by US rapper Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia – has dropped two spots to third place.

Summer hit Brat by Charli XCX moves up one spot to fourth and Ed Sheeran’s +–=÷× (Tour Collection) record jumps seven places to fifth after its physical format release.

Over in the UK singles chart, US star Gracie Abrams, who has been supporting Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour in the US, has secured her first UK number one single with That’s So True.

The break-up track has been competing with Sailor Song by US singer Gigi Perez over the last week, but Abrams clinched victory by fewer than 1,200 chart units.

The collaboration by Bruno Mars and Blackpink’s Rose, titled Apt, takes the third spot, Abrams secures fourth place as well with I Love You I’m Sorry and pop sensation Chappell Roan claims fifth with Hot To Go.