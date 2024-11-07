Masked Singer UK winner fails to reach quarter-final of US competition

Natalie Imbruglia has been eliminated from The Masked Singer US, having won the UK version of the TV show in 2022.

The Australian star, who was disguised as Bluebell, failed to reach the quarter-final of the US competition following her performance of The Contours’ Do You Love Me during the 60s-themed week.

The Masked Singer sees famous contestants disguised in elaborate costumes sing in front of a celebrity panel who have to guess their true identity.

None of the panellists guessed 49-year-old Imbruglia’s identity correctly, with Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessing Naomi Watts, Ken Jeong suggesting it was Rose Byrne, Robin Thicke naming Isla Fisher and Rita Ora identifying Kylie Minogue.

The US quarter-finals currently feature Buffalo, Wasp and Goo, while other celebrities unmasked on this series of the show include US actresses Laverne Cox and Yvette Nicole Brown.

It comes after Imbruglia was crowned the winner of series three of The Masked Singer in the UK in 2022 as Panda, beating Welsh singer Charlotte Church, who was disguised as Mushroom, to the title.

Imbruglia first found fame starring as Beth Brennan in the Australian soap Neighbours in the early 1990s.

She began her singing career three years after leaving the show and had a worldwide hit with her cover of Ednaswap’s song Torn.

Imbruglia made headlines in October 2019 when she announced she had given birth to a boy named Max Valentine at the age of 44, with the help of IVF and a sperm donor.