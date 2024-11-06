Sarah Beeny warns people not to ignore simple home maintenance tasks this winter

Property expert Sarah Beeny is warning households that ignoring small home maintenance issues this winter could lead to them spiralling into pricier problems further down the line.

The businesswoman and broadcaster said small issues “might seem like minor annoyances but left unchecked they can cause damage to your wallet”.

She said: “I’ve come across many situations where small issues snowballed into much bigger problems because they weren’t addressed in time.

“For example, something as simple as not clearing blocked gutters can lead to water overflowing down the exterior of the building, which eventually causes damp patches inside the house.

“I’ve also seen cases where a small draught wasn’t dealt with, and over time, it caused noticeable heat loss, making the home much less comfortable and more expensive to heat – not to mention the negative environmental impact.”

Beeny said tackling some tasks around the home “can make a big difference”.

She said: “Clearing your gutters is one of the most important – it helps prevent water damage. Bleeding radiators is another quick job that ensures your heating system is running efficiently.

“And don’t forget to draught-proof windows and doors to keep the warmth in. If you have any exposed pipes either inside or outside, insulating them is a good idea to prevent them from freezing.

“These simple steps can help keep your home comfortable through the winter without breaking the bank.”

Beeny has been giving home maintenance tips alongside home assistance provider HomeServe.

A survey commissioned by HomeServe found two-fifths (42%) of homeowners delay fixing issues around the home, with the winter months being the most likely time people put off tasks.

The Opinium survey which included more than 1,200 homeowners found that blocked gutters, draughty doors or windows, blown light bulbs and toilets not flushing are the issues most likely to be ignored.

Beeny said many home maintenance jobs can be relatively inexpensive, adding: “You can pick up draught excluders or pipe insulation for a few pounds at your local DIY store.”

She said: “The key is to stay on top of these tasks, because the longer they’re left, the more expensive they could become to fix.”

Asked whether she believes the housing market will pick up going into 2025, Beeny said: “It’s difficult to predict exactly what will happen.

“We’re starting to see some positive shifts in buyer confidence, and that should lead to more activity in the market.”

Beeny was also asked whether she would like to see more support for some sectors in the market, such as first-time buyers and people looking to downsize.

She said: “I’d love to see more support for first-time buyers and downsizers – they’re crucial groups that often face hurdles in the current market.

“For first-time buyers, perhaps schemes that make deposits more accessible or initiatives that help with getting on the property ladder could make a big difference.

“For downsizers, more suitable housing options could help free up larger homes for families. Anything that can make the process smoother for these groups would be a positive step in boosting the housing market.

“Tax incentives for multi-generational living would not only free up houses but could solve also a lot of caregiving requirements at either end of life.”

Here are five suggestions from Beeny for simple home fixes:

1. Clear blocked gutters. This issue can lead to leaks damp, and even structural damage.

2. Replace blown lightbulbs. Keeping a home well-lit is essential for safety.

3. Bleed radiators. This could be necessary if radiators are not heating properly.

4. Fix leaky taps. Replacing a worn washer or valve is often a quick job that can prevent further damage and help save money in the long run.

5. Seal draughty windows and doors. Self-adhesive strips can be added to windows and doors to help keep a home warm and avoid loss of heat.