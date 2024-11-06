First look at Don Gilet as new lead detective on Death In Paradise

A first look at Don Gilet entering the world of Death In Paradise as the new lead detective shows him walking down the Caribbean setting’s jetty and on to the island.

The British actor, known for his role as the villainous Lucas Johnson in the soap EastEnders as well as starring in Sherwood, The Beekeeper, Shetland, Holby City and 55 Degrees North, follows Ralf Little in the main role.

Gilet’s character, detective inspector Mervin Wilson, comes to the fictional island of Saint Marie from London to assist with a case during this year’s Christmas special of the popular BBC One mystery series.

The BBC and production company Red Planet Pictures teased that “Mervin may have an ulterior motive for being on the island”, which will later be revealed.

Gilet said: “I am delighted to have returned to the wonderful island of Guadeloupe and this time to be stepping into the well-worn shoes of the detective inspector.

Don Gilet was announced as the new detective earlier this year (BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Lou Denim/PA)

“It’s been a real pleasure filming such a beloved series alongside the hardworking cast and crew.

“I can’t wait for the fans to see how DI Mervin Wilson fares on the island, how he fits within the Saint Marie police team, and what secrets may unfold.”

He will continue starring in the role, which he was announced for in May, in its new series in 2025, with filming now complete on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

Don Warrington as commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Ginny Holder as Darlene Curtis, Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey and Danny John-Jules as officer Dwayne Myers will continue as regulars on the show.

Gilet, 57, was previously in Death In Paradise as a guest star in series four as another character, when Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman was the lead detective on the island.

Marshall, who followed Bridgerton actor Ben Miller, saw his DI role taken over by Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon and then Little.

My Family actor Marshall has gone on to front spin-off Beyond Paradise, set in the UK.

Death In Paradise returns later this year.