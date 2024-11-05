Jennifer Lopez turns up for London film screening in all-white ensemble

Jennifer Lopez opted for an all-white ensemble at a screening for her film in London.

The American actress, 55, attended the event on Tuesday for sports film Unstoppable, produced by Artists Equity – a company owned by her former partner Ben Affleck and his friend Matt Damon, at Cineworld Leicester Square.

Lopez plays Judy Robles, who became a mother at 16 when she gave birth to Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born without one leg, and went on to become a wrestling champion, and author.

Jennifer Lopez arrives for Unstoppable screening (Ian West/PA)

She smiled on the red carpet for the screening, in a white fluffy jacket and halter neck dress, along with matching white clutch bag.

Before the US election day on Tuesday, Lopez backed Kamala Harris for president over Donald Trump, and she posted an Instagram story on the day sharing opening hours for polling in each state.

The singer and actress, with a Puerto Rican background, defended the US territory recently following comments made by a comedian at a rally for Mr Trump.

She said that Tony Hinchcliffe’s remarks about Puerto Rico reminds us who former president Mr Trump “really is and how he really feels”, and added: “It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day, it was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of decent character.”

Actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (Peter Jordan/PA)

Lopez previously attended the premiere of Unstoppable at the Toronto International Film Festival following filing divorce proceedings, bringing an end to months of speculation over her marital status with 52-year-old Affleck.

They tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 after rekindling their relationship following their high-profile split in 2004.