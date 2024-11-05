Children In Need appeal show to feature Doctor Who Christmas special preview

The BBC Children In Need appeal show will return to screens with a Doctor Who Christmas special preview and appearances from Strictly Come Dancing and Gladiator stars.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay, The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, presenter Mel Giedroyc, comedian and podcaster Chris Ramsay and actor Lenny Rush will host the main fundraising programme from Salford on Friday November 15.

The three-hour show will be filled with star-studded sketches, musical acts and surprises from a host of celebrities.

Doctor Who fans will be treated with a special auction as well as the 15th incarnation of the Time Lord, Ncuti Gatwa, introducing an exclusive preview from the upcoming Christmas special.

Stars of the BBC’s Gladiators will feature in the show “as you’ve never seen them before” while the Strictly Come Dancing professionals will be joined by a “global superstar”, the broadcaster said.

Elsewhere, famous faces will be attempting to make a group of children from Children In Need projects laugh when they take a seat in Graham Norton’s famous red chair, but if they fail they will be tipped upside down.

There will also be a special performance from the cast of circus spectacular Come Alive! The Greatest Showman, a unique Dragons’ Den pitch and a special CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Continuing the musical performances, for the first time the BBC Children In Need Choir will feature children from across the UK, who have been supported by funds raised, coming together in the studio to sing the classic Take That song Never Forget.

Ella Henderson will sing a duet on the appeal show (Ian West/PA)

Pop star Ella Henderson will also sing a duet with 17-year-old Tanisha, who has been a hospice ambassador after her father’s death.

Tanisha will be part of The One Show’s Challenge Squad with other young people who have benefited from charity funding from the BBC fundraiser and have awe-inspiring stories.

The show will also reveal the total raised by Paddy McGuinness from his BBC Radio 2 ultra endurance cycle challenge, which will see him cycle through three nations and eight counties to raise funds for Children In Need.

Children In Need funds family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges, homeless shelters, hospices and helplines across the UK.

The Children In Need appeal show, taking place at MediaCityUK in Salford, will air from 7pm on November 15.