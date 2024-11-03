Hugh Bonneville says Paddington In Peru was a ‘lovely reunion’ for cast

Actor Hugh Bonneville has said the making of Paddington In Peru was a “lovely reunion” for the cast despite a “tricky” production process.

The 60-year-old plays Henry Brown in the third big screen adventure for Michael Bond’s beloved bear, and said he was “very excited” to see the finished film at Sunday’s evening’s premiere in London’s Leicester Square.

Paddington In Peru, being released in the UK on Friday, follows the bear as he journeys to Peru, returning to visit Aunt Lucy, who lives at the Home for Retired Bears.

Speaking about making the film, Bonneville told the PA news agency: “It’s lovely, it’s so great, I think all the cast are here, pretty much, and it’s a lovely reunion, because we did have a good time making the film.

“It was painstaking, it was tricky, it was soggy some of the time.

“And they’ve even allowed Ben Whishaw out of his cage somewhere, so it’s nice that he’s finally been allowed out to be part of it all.

“I’m very excited to see it on the big screen, and to see Paddington fully clothed.”

The film features a photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II taking tea with Paddington, which was part of a sketch for her platinum jubilee celebrations.

Producer Rosie Alison told PA the photo appears among Paddington’s photographs in his bedroom.

Ben Whishaw at the world premiere of Paddington In Peru in Leicester Square (Ben Whitley/PA)

She said: “We just thought that Paddington in his bedroom would be very likely to keep a memento of his tea with the queen, so he has that nice photograph in his attic.

“Obviously, we did seek permission from the royal household for it to be there, but they seemed happy for it to have a place among Paddington’s photographs in his bedroom.”

In the jubilee sketch the late Queen pulled a marmalade sandwich out of her handbag and told Paddington “I keep mine in here – for later”, after the bear had offered her one of his.

Last year it won the memorable moment TV Bafta award, and mourners left Paddington teddy bears and marmalade sandwiches among the floral tributes outside royal residences after the late Queen’s death in September 2022.

The Peruvian bear has also been issued with a real British passport by the Home Office for the film, after filmmakers asked for a prop one.