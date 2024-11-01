Mariah Carey welcomes Christmas season with spooky Addams Family-inspired dance

Mariah Carey has ushered in the Christmas season following an Addams Family-inspired dance routine on social media to mark Halloween.

The US singer dressed as Morticia Addams for her annual video marking the start of her festive celebrations.

The clip starts in black and white with the 55-year-old wearing Morticia’s signature long, straight black hair and wearing a black dress with bat wing sleeves.

Carey dances with a man dressed as Gomez Addams who is wearing a pinstripe suit with his hair gelled into a centre parting before she throws a dagger that almost grazes his face.

When a clock ticks over from 11.59pm on October 31 to midnight on November 1, a cupboard opens revealing a Father Christmas-inspired outfit inside in full colour.

The video then cuts to Carey, dressed in her own red and white outfit, sitting in a sleigh while her 1994 hit song All I Want For Christmas Is You plays while her Gomez transforms into a snowman.

Carey captioned the video: “IT’S TIME!!!!”.

Celebrities commented on the post including reality star Kris Jenner who wrote: “Omg this is so good!!!” and Brooklyn 99 star Stephanie Beatriz who said: “MOST WONDERFUL TIME”.

Carey has become increasingly synonymous with the Christmas season since the release of her first holiday album Merry Christmas in 1994.

She is visiting 20 US cities in the next two months for festive-themed shows in celebration of the album’s 30th anniversary.