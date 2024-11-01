First look image of Barry Keoghan in Peaky Blinders film released

A first look image at Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan in the Peaky Blinders film has been released by Netflix.

The picture shows the 32-year-old actor, known for Saltburn and The Banshees Of Inisherin, wearing a flat cap and leaning out the side of a car as he pulls up to an industrial building.

Nothing has yet been revealed about Keoghan’s character as he stars opposite fellow Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who continues to play Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby in the movie.

Returning to the film – written by creator Steven Knight – and following on from the BBC period drama which ran for six series, is also British actors Stephen Graham and Sophie Rundle.

Boiling Point star Graham played docker Hayden Stagg and Gentleman Jack actress Rundle portrayed Ada Thorne, the only female Shelby sibling, during the show.

Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson and Pulp Fiction actor Tim Roth are also among those joining the cast, as the action shifts to follow the Shelby family into the Second World War.

The original BBC show was set in the wake of the First World War, and explored the rise of fascism through Me Before You actor Sam Claflin, playing British Union of Fascists leader Sir Oswald Mosley, as well as Irish republican politics and communist activities.

It had seemed at the end of the sixth season that Tommy would be putting his criminal past behind him.

“I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen,” Knight told Netflix’s Tudum site. “It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

During the show’s run from 2013 to 2022, Murphy was nominated once for a TV Bafta in 2023 for Peaky Blinders, and the programme earned a 2018 gong for best drama series.

Murphy, also known for 28 Days Later and Batman Begins, won the best actor Academy Award for blockbuster Oppenheimer earlier this year.

In 2023, Keoghan won a best supporting actor Bafta for The Banshees of Inisherin, and was also nominated at the awards show for roles in Saltburn, and Calm With Horses in other years.

There has been no release date sent for the Peaky Blinders film.