Ella Henderson to sing duet with teenage hospice ambassador for Children In Need

Popstar Ella Henderson will sing a duet for the BBC Children In Need appeal show with a teenager who has been a hospice ambassador after her father’s death.

Tanisha, from Slough, Berkshire, was 14 when her father Mario was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer. He underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

Tanisha, 17, will be part of the Challenge Squad, with three other young people who have benefited from charity funding from the BBC fundraiser, and have awe-inspiring stories.

Tanisha, Ella Henderson and Tanisha’s mother Natasha (BBC/Children’s in Need)

The One Show presenter Roman Kemp, who is mentoring Tanisha, spoke about the duet on the BBC talk show. The song, which has been selected with the teenager’s father in mind, will be announced next week.

Tanisha said: “Thames Hospice helped me to accept that I couldn’t just push all the pain aside, I needed to give myself time to process what I was actually feeling.

“It helped me through one of the most vulnerable times in my life and made me realise that I did not need to carry the weight of the loss alone, that I had people around me willing to listen and to be present.

“I am proud to be an ambassador for (Berkshire-based) Thames Hospice and to be challenging myself to raise money for Children In Need to make life lighter for other young people experiencing loss.”

Tanisha will be taking on a challenge (BBC/Children In Need/PA)

Her singing lessons will be covered on BBC’s The One Show.

Kemp said: “Every child should have the chance to thrive and be the best they can be.

“I am incredibly proud to be joining Tanisha on her journey this year and to be shining a light on the incredible work BBC Children In Need does to be there for children and young people when they need us most.

“I hope that the stories of these powerful young individuals in the Challenge Squad inspire others to challenge themselves and make a difference.”

Other children’s stories will also be followed as the group is championed by presenters Alex Jones, Roman Kemp, Paddy McGuinness and Nikki Fox with The X Factor star and Ghost singer Henderson.

The One Show, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, airs weekdays at 7pm.

The 2024 BBC Children In Need Appeal Show is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Friday November 15.