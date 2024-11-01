David Tennant-starring Macbeth cancelled for a night ‘due to cast illness’

A West End production of Macbeth fronted by actor David Tennant has been cancelled for one night “due to cast illness”.

Tennant, 53, known for Doctor Who and Broadchurch, reprised his role as the general-turned-murderous king in the William Shakespeare tragedy at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre last month.

On Friday, the social media account of the play shared a statement saying: “Unfortunately, this evening’s performance of Macbeth will be cancelled due to illness within the company. (Friday 1st November at 7:30pm).

“Ticketholders will be contacted directly by their point of purchase. We apologise for any disappointment caused.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

The announcement did not clarify who has become sick, or if it is multiple people.

Also starring Stay Close actress Cush Jumbo, the critically acclaimed production is set to return on Saturday for two performances, starting at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The play, directed by Max Webster, was transferred from the Donmar Warehouse, where Tennant took on the role as Lord Macbeth for the theatre’s 30th anniversary.

The original run saw Tennant nominated for a best actor Olivier Award and the play get a best revival nod.

David Tennant and Cush Jumbo (Ian West/PA)

Tennant previously played the role during a BBC Radio 4 broadcast in April 2022, and has led Hamlet, Richard II and Romeo And Juliet Shakespeare productions.

Theatregoers attending the production of Macbeth, which runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre until December 14, have been warned it “contains haze, smoke and flashing lights”, and “explores psychosis and contains suggestions of post-combat and post-natal mental health concerns”.

The production has been contacted for additional comment.