Daniel Craig falls in love with student in trailer for Queer

A trailer released for the upcoming movie Queer shows James Bond actor Daniel Craig falling in love with Outer Banks star Drew Starkey.

The two men star opposite each other in the movie, from Italian film director Luca Guadagnino, known for Oscar-nominated Call Me By Your Name and Challengers.

Craig plays William Lee, an American living in 1950s Mexico, who encounters Eugene Allerton, a young student, played by US actor Starkey who he attempts to find a “meaningful connection” with.

The teaser sees segments of the pair getting to know each other, and Craig walking the streets of Mexico while smoking, and drinking.

Craig, 56, says: “A wise old queen taught me that I had a duty to live.

“You know, to conquer hate with knowledge and sincerity and love.

“The difficulty is to convince someone else he is really part of you.”

Craig also asks “What you got to lose?”, and Starkey, 30, replies saying: “Independence.”

He is also warned by a friend in the teaser that his “bigger fish”, is “cold, slippery, hard to catch” as he gazes on at the student talking to a woman.

The trailer then shows them having moments in bed, swimming and having fun.

(left to right) Producer Lorenzo Mieli, director Luca Guadagnino, actor Drew Starkey, and JW Anderson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Based on the original short story by US writer William S Burroughs, it is a sequel to Junkie, and shifts the focus from bisexual Lee going through heroin addiction, and to seducing Eugene, and his insecurity over the relationship.

The film also has a cast of Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris star and British actress Lesley Manville, and Rushmore star and US actor Jason Schwartzman.

Craig first made his name in 2004 crime film Layer Cake, before landing the role of James Bond for 2006’s Casino Royale, 2008’s Quantum Of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, 2015’s Spectre and No Time To Die, which was released in 2021.

Queer is set for a release in the UK on December 13.