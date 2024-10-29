Dancing On Ice professionals confirm next year’s series will be their last

Mark Hanretty and Brendyn Hatfield have announced that the next series of Dancing On Ice will be their last as professional skaters.

The fan-favourite TV stars shared separate Instagram posts to confirm the 2025 edition of the ice-skating competition will mark their final bid to win the ITV show alongside a celebrity partner.

Hanretty is the longest-serving professional returning to the rink next year, having made his debut in 2011 alongside Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha.

“Hard to believe I’m embarking on my 12th series of Dancing on Ice,” he wrote.

“I’m as excited as ever and so grateful for the chance to work on the greatest show on ice once again.

“This will be my last year as a pro skater and I’m eager to soak up every second of it!

“Good luck to all the team and here’s to a fantastic series!”

Hatfield, who is in a relationship with S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens after they performed on the show together in 2022, also confirmed the 17th series will be his last.

“Excited to be back for my 6th and final season of Dancing On Ice. Let’s make this one the best one,” he wrote.

Hanretty has placed third three times with partners Paralympian Libby Clegg, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and with broadcaster Adele Roberts.

His other partners have included actress Donna Air, broadcaster Saira Khan and reality TV star Billie Shepherd – who was forced to withdraw from the competition in 2021 after sustaining a head injury.

Hatfield has been partnered with Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, comedian Lou Sanders, newsreader Lucrezia Millarini and rapper Lady Leshurr, with whom he secured fourth place in 2021.

ITV has been contacted for comment.