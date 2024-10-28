Words will never sum up what you mean to me: Adele after Celine Dion watched gig

Singer Adele has said “words will never sum up” what Celine Dion means to her, after she appeared in the audience at one of her Las Vegas residency shows.

The British singer shared an emotional embrace with the Canadian singer after seeing her in the crowd at a show last weekend, before returning to the stage to tell the audience to “give it up for Ms Celine Dion”.

In an Instagram post Adele, 36, has said The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was the “only venue I wanted to play in Vegas” as it was “built for her (Dion)”.

“It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her.

“I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a moment.

“@celinedion I love you so very very much.

“Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family.

“I have loved being there it has been such an honor and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much.”

After they hugged, an emotional Dion wiped her eyes with a tissue before she stood up and waved at the audience while Adele continued to sing her hit When We Were Young.

The Rolling In The Deep singer has spoken about her love for Dion over the years, hailing her as “Queen Celine” after attending one of her performances, in an Instagram post in 2018.

With a photo of her wearing a Dion T-shirt, she added: “What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humour. Happy new year lady x”

Dion reciprocated, posting a photo on social media of her with Adele, who was wearing the singer’s merchandise.

She wrote: “Wasn’t able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that @Adele came to one of them. I love her so much – Celine xx.”

Adele returned to The Colosseum this weekend to continue her residency after taking a break to perform a series of shows in Munich in a purpose-built outdoor arena.

Weekends With Adele launched at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in November 2022 and concludes in November this year.

But her run of sell-out shows at the venue, which seats about 4,000 people, has taken its toll.

In July she announced she will take a “big break” from music after her run of upcoming shows.

Dion made a triumphant return to live singing in the summer to close the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics amid her battle with stiff person syndrome (SPS).

She has spoken candidly about SPS, announcing her diagnosis in December 2022 after cancelling her Las Vegas residency in 2021 because of health concerns.

The condition is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, according to the Johns Hopkins Medicine website.

In March 2003, Dion launched her first residency at The Colosseum, which played for 717 shows to December 2007.

She returned to the venue for her second stint in March 2011 and played 424 shows before wrapping it up in June 2019.