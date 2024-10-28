Bruce Springsteen biopic first look: Jeremy Allen White dons flannel shirt

A first look at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen has seen the actor transform into the Boss.

The Bear actor, 33, will play a young Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere, which chronicles the musician making his 1982 album Nebraska, featuring the singles Atlantic City, My Father’s House and State Trooper.

American star White is seen wearing a US-flag inspired red, white and blue flannel shirt and jacket as Walt Disney Studios announced production is under way for the new biopic, directed by Scott Cooper.

“Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey,” said Cooper.

Jeremy Allen White is known for The Bear and Shameless (Ian West/PA)

“Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me.

“Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing (writer) Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honouring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience.

“It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon (Landau) as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey.”

Starring opposite White is Succession actor Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s long-time mentor and manager, the record producer Landau, as well as Boiling Point and This Is England actor Stephen Graham as the musician’s father Douglas Springsteen.

Nebraska pre-dated 1984’s Born In The USA, the title of one of 75-year-old Springsteen’s most known songs, and came after his 1975 breakthrough record Born To Run.

Bruce Springsteen while on tour. (PA archive)

Also among the cast are Jersey Boys actor Johnny Cannizzaro as Springsteen backing group The E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt, Cruella star Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, and Mothering Sunday actress Odessa Young as love interest Faye.

White has led all three seasons of kitchen drama The Bear, winning two Emmys and two Golden Globes as lead actor for his role as chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto.

He is also known for playing Phillip Ronan “Lip” Gallagher in US version of comedy Shameless, and wrestler Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw.

Filming for Deliver Me From Nowhere will take place primarily in New Jersey, the birthplace of Springsteen, and New York, with additional production in Los Angeles.