Johnnie Walker closes out final radio show: May we walk with our heads held high

DJ Johnnie Walker has told listeners “may we walk into the future with our heads held high and happiness in our hearts” as he closed out his final radio show which featured messages from Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Tiggy.

The veteran presenter, 79, signed off his final Sounds Of The 70s show on BBC Radio 2 on Sunday afternoon after he hosted his last episode of The Rock Show on Friday by playing some of his “favourite rock anthems”.

Walker announced earlier in the month that he was retiring from radio after 58 years due to ill health, having been previously diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

After playing Johnny Nash’s I Can See Clearly Now, he closed the show by saying: “Here we are at the end of a 15-year run on Sunday afternoon’s Sounds Of The 70s and 58 years on British radio.

“It’s going to be very strange not to be on the wireless anymore. But also, by the same token, life will be slightly less of a strain, really, trying to find the breath to do programmes.

“So thank you for being with me all these years and take good care of yourself and those you love, and may we walk into the future with our heads held high and happiness in our hearts. God bless you. And I’ll end with this.

For his final song he played Judy Collins’ version of Amazing Grace.