Lana Del Rey opens up about married life: We’re happy

Lana Del Rey has said married life is “good”, and she and her new husband are “happy” after tying the knot last month.

The couple’s relationship status was confirmed this week after her marriage licence to alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene was signed and returned to the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana, according to Associated Press.

The US singer, 39, opened up about her relationship on the red carpet of the InStyle Imagemaker Awards.

Asked how married life was going, she replied: “It’s good. We’re happy.”

The couple tied the knot in Des Allemands, Louisiana, last month in the area where Dufrene works as a captain at Airboat Tours by Arthur, according to the marriage licence seen by AP.

The singer is known for nostalgic, romantic pop which has secured her 11 Grammy nominations over the years.

She released her self-titled debut in 2010 but she shot to fame following her chart-topping 2012 follow-up, Born To Die, which contained hits including Video Games, Summertime Sadness and title track Born To Die.

Del Rey has since released a series of popular records, the latest being 2023’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Lana Del Rey is known for nostalgic, romantic pop which has secured her 11 Grammy nominations over the years (Matt Crossick/PA)

The US star performed at Reading and Leeds Festival over the summer, with Reading festival having to apologise “unreservedly” to her and her fans after accidentally cutting her set short due to an “error” by the production team.

The previous summer, the singer had the power cut off during her Glastonbury headline slot on The Other Stage after she started her performance 30 minutes late.

She was forced to lead fans in an a cappella rendition of her final song Video Games after the power to her microphone was cut.