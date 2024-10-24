Miriam Margolyes to watch TV with actor Lesley Joseph on Celebrity Gogglebox

Actor Miriam Margolyes will comment on an array of television alongside Birds Of A Feather actor Lesley Joseph on Celebrity Gogglebox.

The pair will be joined by comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, and actors Dame Kirstin Scott Thomas and Saskia Reeves on the Channel 4 special, which raise money for Stand Up To Cancer and will air on October 25, at 9pm.

Speaking about appearing on the show, 83-year-old Margolyes said: “When they asked me to do Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer, I thought, well, if I can watch television and raise money for a wonderful cause, count me in.

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Saskia Reeves on Celebrity Gogglebox (Channel 4/PA)

“What could be better than that – and doing it with my brilliant old friend of nearly 40 years – Lesley Joseph?

“She’s wise and funny and knows everyone, a perfect partner in crime. Also, Stand Up To Cancer does vital work, and if we two old birds can help towards that – just show me the sofa, I’m all for it.”

Joseph, 79, said she was sure her friend, who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter film series, would have “plenty of outrageous things to say”.

She said: “What a joy it is to be doing Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer this year, as it’s such a vital cause and tangibly changes lives.

“And what fun it’ll be to sit and watch some TV with Miriam Margolyes. I’m sure she’ll have plenty of outrageous things to say, so I’ll be there trying to keep her in line – no easy task, mind you.”

Skinner, who sang the England football anthem Three Lions with Baddiel, said he had been watching TV with his friend “for about 30 years”.

“We used to laugh uncontrollably at infomercials and then Dave would actually buy the product.

“The only TV I refused to watch with him was stuff featuring me. He never laughed enough.

“Stand up To Cancer is an amazing cause and Dave and me, back on a sofa, seems a much better deal than cycling up K2, carrying a fridge to Istanbul or any of that other sweaty stuff that people do for charity.”

Baddiel added: “I’m a big fan of Gogglebox, Stand Up To Cancer, and Frank Skinner, so this wasn’t a difficult yes.

“If we can raise awareness and cash to fight this terrible disease, then it’s worth the enormous effort of slumping in front of the screen with my old friend and saying some stuff.”

Gogglebox, which sees families and couples comment on TV shows, has been running on Channel 4 since 2013 and has spawned more than 20 series including spin-offs.