Helen Mirren and Claudia Schiffer star in new 65th anniversary Barbie book

Actress Dame Helen Mirren and model Claudia Schiffer are among the stars who feature in a new Barbie book to mark the 65th anniversary of the world-famous doll.

My Barbie Story features more than 100 stories and pictures from famous faces, fans and collectors who have shared personal anecdotes about what the doll has “meant to them over the years”.

The book also features messages from an array of celebrities including British Olympic medallist Dina Asher-Smith, actresses Adwoa Aboah and Sharon Rooney and Paralympic wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft.

Claudia Schiffer with a Barbie doll (Claudia Schiffer/PA)

Barbie was first launched in 1959 after its creator Ruth Handler wanted to craft a different narrative for her daughter Barbara.

A comment in the book from Dame Helen, 79, says: “I am absolutely blown away by my Barbie. To be chosen by Mattel as a role model is a huge compliment and something I would never have imagined in my wildest dreams happening to me at this stage in my life.

“It is a very special thing, and something I can add to my list of my favourite achievements: becoming a Dame of the British Empire, having an Oscar, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — and having my own Barbie.”

British world champion sprinter Asher-Smith, 28, also said that her one-of-a-kind doll also sits with her medals and trophies as that is “how much it means” to her.

All proceeds from the book will be donated to UN Women UK, a non-profit, non-governmental charity which takes action on gender equality, with The Mattel Foundation also set to contribute towards the donation.

Dina Asher-Smith with her Barbie doll (PA)

The donation is part of the Barbie Dream Gap Project, the brand’s mission “dedicated to helping close the gaps that hold girls back from reaching their full potential”.

The executive director of UN Women UK, Tabitha Morton, said: “UN Women is committed to gender equality and empowering all women, so joining this moment with the Barbie brand — whose legacy also centres on empowerment and inspiring generations — is truly exciting.

“Through this book and its stories, we aim to ensure every woman and girl has access to safety, choice and a voice through our UN Women programmes worldwide.”

The senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel, Krista Berger, said the book will honour the “dreams and limitless possibilities Barbie has inspired across generations”.

“This collection of personal reflections highlights the unique bond people share with Barbie — a symbol of self-expression and reminder that you can be anything,” she added.

“With proceeds supporting UN Women UK, we continue our mission to empower girls everywhere to believe in their limitless potential.”