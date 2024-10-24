Edinburgh band wins Scottish Album of the Year with debut album Dinny Greet

Edinburgh band Redolent have won the prestigious Scottish Album of the Year (Say) Award for their debut album Dinny Greet.

The electronic indie-pop record was described by industry executives as “a resonant and powerful body of work” and “one of the most memorable debuts by a Scottish band in recent years”.

The prize sees the Edinburgh five-piece, made up of brothers Danny and Robin Herbert, plus Andrew Turnbull, Robbie White and Alice Hancock, win £20,000 and a bespoke trophy created by Dunblane artist Elin Isaksson.

They saw off competition for the award from a shortlist that included the likes of Arab Strap, Corto-Alto and Rachel Sermanni.

Redolent said: “This feels like the dream of a seven-year-old child, it’s making me question all of existence and reality!

“I always feel like we’re sprinting behind the pack trying to keep up and all I’ve wanted to do is contribute something.

“I’m potentially also gonna greet (cry) right now which is ironic. We’re just so grateful this helps us keep this wee club that we’ve got going.

“Thank you also to Young Fathers for all the cool tunes and for not releasing one this year!”

Last year’s winners Young Fathers have won the award three times since it was set up in 2012.

The final record by Canadian-Scottish musician Martyn Bennett, entitled Grit, won the Modern Scottish Classic Award, with his widow Kirsten Bennett and close friend BJ Stewart accepting the award on his behalf.

Kirsten Bennett, whose husband died after a battle with cancer in 2005, said: “This is a very special award.

“Martyn would have loved that this represents so much of what is outstanding about Scottish music that’s happening now, no matter what genre.

Meanwhile jazz talent Dillon Barrie was named The Sound of Young Scotland, which saw him win a funding package worth up to £10,000 to create his debut album.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in Stirling’s Albert Halls on Thursday evening, hosted by broadcasters Nicola Meighan and Vic Galloway.

Robert Kilpatrick, chief executive and creative director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), said, “Tonight, Redolent’s debut album Dinny Greet claims Scotland’s national music prize with a powerful and resonant body of work.

“The album’s experimental indie pop sound draws on both sharp social commentary and inventive electronic textures, firmly establishing them as a unique and important voice in Scottish music.

“By writing and singing in their own demotic, Dinny Greet carries an unmistakable self-assurance, reflecting not just the band’s journey, but where we are culturally as a nation in 2024.

“Redolent’s win is a testament to the importance of recognising and investing in Scotland’s diverse creative talent.

“The band’s distinct sound and voice, honed over a decade, speaks to the power of DIY ethos and creative evolution, showing us the impact of emerging artists in shaping our ever-evolving cultural identity.

Rachel Sermanni was among the artists shortlisted for the prestigious award (Cameron Brisbane/PA)

“This year’s ceremony also saw rising talent Dillon Barrie awarded the Sound of Young Scotland Award, promising a bright future for Scottish music.

“Meanwhile, Martyn Bennett’s iconic Grit was celebrated as the Modern Scottish Classic Award winner, a seminal record that fused traditional Scottish music with cutting-edge electronica, creating a lasting legacy that continues to inspire generations of artists and music fans alike.

“Chosen as the winner by this year’s 20-strong Say Award Longlist, tonight we celebrated ‘Grit’ through a specially curated unique performance – one which will undoubtedly be remembered for many years to come.”

Alan Morrison, head of music at Creative Scotland, described Dinny Greet as “a perfect example of off-centre alt-pop” that meshed “intimate lyrics, catchy tunes and leftfield rhythms to create one of the most memorable debuts by a Scottish band in recent years”.

He continued: “It’s also nice to see a bit of Scots language upfront in the title, underlining everything that gives our music scene such a distinctive identity.

“Congratulations too to Dillon Barrie, whose Sound of Young Scotland Award highlights the magnificent new generation of talent that’s making Scotland’s jazz sector one of the most vibrant creative spaces in the country.”

The awards were judged by a panel of experts and cultural trendsetters, including comedian and actor Karen Dunbar, V&A Dundee Director Leonie Bell, and author Dough Johnstone.

Now in its 13th year the Say Award, which is run by the SMIA, has distributed over £390,000 in prize money and recognised 260 longlisted albums.