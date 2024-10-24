Cardi B cancels festival performance after ‘medical emergency’

US rapper Cardi B has cancelled an upcoming festival performance as she recovers from a “medical emergency” in hospital.

The 32-year-old was scheduled to headline One MusicFest in Atlanta on Saturday, alongside performances from US stars Nelly, Fantasia, and band Earth, Wind & Fire.

“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at One MusicFest,” she wrote in a statement shared on social media.

“It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there.

“Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon.”

The I Like It rapper signed off the post telling fans “don’t worry”, adding in the caption: “Thank you guys for understanding… I will see you soon.”

The festival also posted on social media, citing Cardi B’s cancellation followed “ongoing health issues”.

“We are working hard to find a replacement at this late date. More to come soon,” a statement added.

It comes a month after she gave birth to her third child with Migos rapper Offset.

The Grammy-winner announced the news by sharing a selection of photos to Instagram of herself and her family cradling the baby in hospital.

Among the carousel of snaps were pictures of the US rapper and singer cuddling and breastfeeding the baby girl.

Cardi B already shares two children with Offset: six-year-old daughter, Kulture; and three-year-old son, Wave.

The rapper – real name Belcalis Almanzar – rose to fame on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York before launching her solo music career.

Her hit songs Bodak Yellow and I Like It, featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, on her first and only album, Invasion Of Privacy, secured her a Grammy for best rap album.

The rapper has continued to be a prominent name in the industry by releasing hit collaborations including joining Maroon 5 for 2018’s Girls Like You and Megan Thee Stallion for 2020’s WAP.