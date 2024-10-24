Bafta honour for Horrible Histories for capturing ‘hearts and minds’ of all ages

Long-running children’s comedy show Horrible Histories is being honoured with a special Bafta award for capturing “the hearts and minds of people of all ages across the country for 15 years and counting”.

Earlier this year, the historical sketch show celebrated its 15th anniversary of spoofing famous figures after first landing on TV on April 16 2009.

Bafta awarded the honour in “recognition of Horrible Histories’ extraordinary cultural and social impact and the joy, enrichment and hilarity it continues to bring to people of all ages”.

Chairwoman of Bafta Sara Putt said: “Horrible Histories has transformed traditional ideas of what educational television should be. It has captured the hearts and minds of people of all ages across the country for fifteen years and counting, and importantly, has made us laugh.”

Based on the book series of the same name by Terry Deary, it has led to films, including 2019’s Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans starring Sir Derek Jacobi and Rupert Graves, and 2015’s Bill with Damian Lewis, which spoofed the life of William Shakespeare.

Lion Television, part of All3Media, the production company behind the series, will be presented with the award honour as part of a special presentation at Bafta’s HQ next month.

Simon Welton, executive producer of Horrible Histories, said: “This is such an honour for us.

“It is a lovely testament to all of the incredible industry and creativity that everybody who’s worked on the show, both behind and in front of the cameras, has poured into making it from day one to the present today.”

During the show’s 11 series and specials, it has picked up nine Baftas, and a British Comedy Award.

There has also been plays and appearances, based on Horrible Histories, at the BBC Proms.

A cast member from The Awful Egyptians, Horrible Histories stage show. (Danny Lawson/PA)

Richard Bradley, executive producer and co-founder of Lion Television, said: “Making the Horrible Histories series over 15 years has been a total joy. Creating TV for young audiences is unbelievably rewarding.

“Through comedy, hideous historical facts, and some banging tunes we hope we’ve brought joy, laughter and – maybe – inspired new generations of young historians.

“Thank you Bafta for acknowledging the work of the hundreds of creative people who have poured their talents into making Horrible Histories such a success. And thank you to our audiences – young and old. We are thrilled.”

The original cast on the show included Ghosts’ Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Jim Howick, and Martha Howe-Douglas, with Tom Stourton, and Jessica Ransom among the current line-up.

Guests have included comedians and actors such as Rowan Atkinson, Gemma Whelan, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Rob Delaney, Meera Syal, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Rosie Jones, David Baddiel, Rob Rinder and Fred Sirieix.

The BBC recently announced Horrible Science, which will include the same style of sketches which feature facts, silly songs and jokes which are synonymous with the brand.

Horrible Histories will receive the prize on November 29.