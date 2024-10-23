Hairy Bikers’ Si King: Dave Myers was my best mate and I still wait for his call

TV chef Si King has said his late Hairy Bikers co-star Dave Myers is still his “best mate” and he catches himself waiting for his phone call.

Myers, who found fame alongside King as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo, died aged 66 in February after being diagnosed with cancer.

The pair starred in a host of cooking and travel programmes which saw them travel around the world on their motorcycles as well as releasing a series of books together.

King revealed on ITV’s This Morning that he is still processing Myers’ death, saying: “The amount of times that I’ve gone, ‘I’ve not heard from that toe rag’ and I’ll go, ‘Oh man’.

Si King and Dave Myers in their BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers Go West (BBC/South Shore Productions/PA)

He added: “It was my best mate, and actually he still is my best mate, that never goes does it? But he is a miss. And it’s just a bit odd.”

Reflecting on his grief, the TV star said: “It’s raw for anybody that loses somebody, but there are two things that are certain in life – you begin it and you end it – the bit in the middle is about what you do with it.

“And Dave, I have to say, he loved his life. He lived it to the full and he was joyous to be around.”

King, 58, hailed his friend of 30 years as far more courageous than him, recalling how Myers would take on challenges like Strictly Come Dancing.

“Could he dance? Could he nelly, but it was just amazing to watch because it was a heart and soul performance, as you always got with Dave – that’s who he was”, he added.

Myers reached new fans in 2013 when he took part in the BBC dance competition alongside professional Karen Hauer, reaching week seven.

In 2022, Myers revealed he had cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.