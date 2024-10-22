Richard Osman and Marina Hyde to host The Rest Is Entertainment live show

Richard Osman and Marina Hyde will bring their The Rest Is Entertainment podcast to the Royal Albert Hall for its first live show, it has been announced.

The show, taking place in December, will celebrate one year of the podcast, which sees author and Pointless star Osman and journalist Hyde, discuss TV, films and more.

Audience members will have the opportunity to engage in a live Q&A and the show will also include a review of the year in entertainment, as well as a few “special surprises”.

Osman, 53, said: “What better way to kick off the Christmas season than a look back at the hits and misses of 2024.

“An evening of fun and games, scurrilous entertainment gossip, special prizes and celebrity surprises. Suitable for everyone, except probably Guy Ritchie.”

Hyde, 50, added: “The Royal Albert Hall is the ultimate magnificent venue – I am hugely looking forward to lowering the tone of it.

“As both a Christmas obsessive and someone given to anxiety dreams, I believe there is simply no better way to combine these two pursuits than to agree to doing a festive show at the Royal Albert Hall.”

Matthew Todd, director of programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Marina and Richard to the hall.

“Encouraging new talent is a very important part of our work, and we always want to support people in the early stages of their careers.

“Richard and Marina looked like they needed a leg up, and we were only too pleased to help.”

Ticket pre-sale begins on October 24 at 10am, with general sale starting on October 25 at 10am.