JB Gill says being in Strictly dance-off after score of 30 was ‘disheartening’

Strictly Come Dancing star JB Gill has said it was “a little bit disheartening” to be in the dance-off with his professional partner Amy Dowden at the weekend.

The judges awarded the pair a score of 30 for their jive routine to Outkast’s Hey Ya!, which placed them above four other couples on the judge’s leaderboard.

Following the public vote, however, they found themselves in the bottom two and the judges opted to save the duo over former footballer Paul Merson and his dance partner Karen Hauer.

Amy Dowden and JB Gill on the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Speaking on Strictly spin-off series It Takes Two, JLS singer Gill, 37, said: “I mean, we got 30.

“So it wasn’t like we had a shabby score, so, of course, it’s always disappointing I think when you put so much work into training and obviously you work hard throughout the week, as everybody does, to kind of not have the result that you want – which is obviously to go through to the next week.

“And to find yourself in a dance-off is always a little bit disheartening, because it’s not what you’re looking for.

“But you know, the level of competition this year is very, very high.

“You can see that the standard is is right up there. And so, it’s one of those things – part of the show.”

Dowden said: “I truly think that JB, week in, week out, has delivered such brilliant performances, I’m so proud.”

The couple had topped the judges’ leaderboard when Strictly returned for its first live show of 2024 on BBC One in September.

Welsh dancer Dowden missed out on having a celebrity dance partner last year amid her treatment for breast cancer.

A health check showed “no evidence of disease” earlier this year, and during the 20th anniversary series launch show, the professionals performed an emotional dance that signalled Dowden’s return.

The remaining 11 couples will compete in a Halloween special on Saturday at 6.25pm, with the results show on Sunday at 7.20pm on BBC One and iPlayer.