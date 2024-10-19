Wynne Evans and Katya Jones perform ‘beautiful’ and bouncy quickstep on Strictly

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones have performed a “beautiful” and bouncy quickstep on Strictly Come Dancing as they made their return to the BBC One show.

They did small jumps as they performed to the upbeat Mr Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra after the pair apologised for a “joke” that saw Jones move opera singer Evans’ hand from her waist last week.

The Welsh opera singer, known for the GoCompare advertisements, revealed in his pre-recorded segment of the programme that he and Jones travelled to his home nation’s countryside this week.

After they danced on the live Saturday competition, judge Anton Du Beke said “it’s a lovely show, when you dance”, while Motsi Mabuse called it “exquisite”, and head judge Shirley Ballas added it was “joyous, you moved beautifully”.

They were awarded 33 points, with Craig Revel Horwood providing criticism, saying the performance was “dishevelled in places”.

After Horwood’s remark, Evans joked he would be reviewing the judge’s album, Revelations – Songs Boys Don’t Sing, which was released during the week.

The leaderboard was topped by EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick and Olympian Montell Douglas with both on 39 points.

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas, pictured during last week’s show, claimed 39 points for their paso doble (Guy Levy/BBC)

Borthwick and professional partner Michelle Tsiakkas opted for a matador-inspired paso doble routine to flamenco song Malaguena by Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona, which Du Beke praised saying “you will never dance a better dance than that, you were brilliant”.

Douglas and Johannes Radebe’s carnival-inspired couple’s choice, which means they do not have to dance a set routine, to Skeleton Move by KG and Zanda Zakuza was praised by Mabuse who said they “exploded with energy” on the dancefloor.

Borthwick and Douglas are high scorers of the series so far along with Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec, who were given 39 points last week.

Coming bottom of the leaderboard was former footballer turned pundit Paul Merson, on 19 points, and Morning Live doctor Punam Krishan, on 21 points.